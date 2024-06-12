OXFORD (GG) — Mary DeMetz, of Pass Christian, Mississippi, pursuing a B.S. in Dietetics and Nutrition, was recognized in the 2023-24 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.

DeMetz was among 201 Ole Miss students who were honored with the distinction during a ceremony on April 5 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.Who’s Who Among Students is a respected honor program recognizing seniors who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.