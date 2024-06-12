Gazebo Gazette
OXFORD (GG) — Mary DeMetz, of Pass Christian, Mississippi, pursuing a B.S. in Dietetics and Nutrition, was recognized in the 2023-24 class of Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi.
DeMetz was among 201 Ole Miss students who were honored with the distinction during a ceremony on April 5 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.Who’s Who Among Students is a respected honor program recognizing seniors who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
“Nearly all of these 201 Who’s Who awardees began their college careers during the fall 2020 semester in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.
“This was a trying time for everyone, yet these students persisted and prevailed. Undaunted by the challenges presented, they sought out leadership and service opportunities while succeeding academically, and I am most proud of them.”
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of leaders in public service, academics & business. Its academic divisions include medical school, schools of accountancy, law, pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.