MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST (GG) — As the summer season officially kicks off on June 20th, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is excited to announce the launch of its newly updated beach monitoring website, now available at beaches.mdeq.ms.gov. The revamped site offers an improved user experience, making it easier for residents and visitors to access vital information about the water quality at each beach along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

Key Features of the Updated Website:

A fresh, new look and updated interactive map with the ability to search for different locations to help find the closest monitored beach to your location. Other updates include the capability to change map orientation. Mobile-Friendly Design: Enhanced mobile accessibility ensures that users can check beach conditions on-the-go.

Enhanced mobile accessibility ensures that users can check beach conditions on-the-go. Beach Reports: Historical and current beach data is available for download with enhanced sorting and filtering options.

Historical and current beach data is available for download with enhanced sorting and filtering options. Educational Resources: A resource section dedicated to educating the public about water quality and safety measures from local, state and federal partners and agencies.

MDEQ’s mission is to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of present and future generations of Mississippians by conserving and improving our environment. The updated beach monitoring website is a part of our continuous efforts to provide transparent and accessible information to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of those who live and visit in Mississippi.

“We are thrilled to offer this enhanced resource just as families are preparing for their summer beach trips,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to the latest information on beach conditions to make informed choices.”

For more information, visit the new beach monitoring website at https://beaches.mdeq.ms.gov/.

MDEQ is responsible for protecting the state's air, land, and water.