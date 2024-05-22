Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alcide Joseph Toups who resides in Gulfport, Miss. for one (1) felony charge of Arson.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, Harrison County Fire Rescue and Deputies responded to Summerhaven Circle in Gulfport, Miss. for a structure fire where all occupants were able to exit the home safely. Investigators determined that a boat near the residence was set on fire intentionally and spread to the structure.

Subsequently, county investigators later determined that Alcide Joseph Toups was responsible for setting the fire. Following the evidence, the county obtained a warrant on Toups for Arson, and he was arrested by deputies at his residence.

Alcide Joseph Toups was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one (1) count of Arson. Toups is being held in lieu of a $100,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.