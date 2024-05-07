Gazebo Gazette

In preparation for the 2024 hurricane season, Harrison County announces the implementation of new hurricane evacuation zones: Zones A, B, and C. Maps of the new zones can be accessed online at https://harrisoncountyms.gov/ and printed maps can be obtained at the Harrison County courthouses in Gulfport and Biloxi. Residents and business operators are encouraged to check the new zones of their home and workplace, so they understand when an evacuation would include them.

Harrison County’s new hurricane evacuation zones were developed in coordination with local, state, and federal agencies, and are designed to efficiently evacuate people from danger areas if a hurricane threatens. The new zones include the latest information on storm surge and flooding, as well as the vulnerability of local infrastructure.

During a hurricane emergency, local authorities may order one or more zones to be evacuated, to protect the safety and well being of residents and visitors in a life-threatening hurricane. When an evacuation becomes necessary, residents and visitors should evacuate the zone and travel to a safe location inland.

In partnership with Coast Transit Authority (CTA), transportation to hurricane shelters is available for anyone needing assistance during an evacuation. Registration for evacuation transportation is available now at www.coasttransit.com or by calling CTA at (228) 896-8080.

Harrison County Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Stratton emphasized the importance of hurricane preparedness, and urges residents to prepare now as hurricane season begins June 1st. According to Stratton, Hurricane preparedness includes:

1) updating your household emergency plan, 2) setting devices to receive emergency alerts, and 3) storing at least 3 days supplies of water, non-perishable food and other essentials. For prescribed medications, two weeks of pharmaceuticals are recommended.

Harrison County Board of Supervisors remain committed to the safety and well-being of all residents. By implementing these new evacuation zones, they will encourage emergency preparedness, enable more efficient evacuations, and improve emergency responses.