Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ (MDMR) annual Celebrate the Gulf Marine Education Festival, along with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s (MDEQ) Waterfest, will be held Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian. This free and educational event features activities for the whole family and includes hands-on exhibits that teach the benefits of a healthy Gulf of Mexico.

Celebrate the Gulf will feature animal chats with the Mississippi Aquarium, the Raptor Bird Show, hands-on activities, caricatures, face painting, a photo-booth, signed festival poster, over 30 environmental exhibits, Student Science Showcase and the Student Art Exhibition, which is dedicated to showcasing our coast’s young scientists and artists.

“The Celebrate the Gulf Marine Education Festival was established as a way to teach residents and visitors about the importance of the Gulf of Mexico,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “We appreciate each agency and organization who takes part in Celebrate the Gulf as we all work toward educating the community about the environment and wildlife of our Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

Celebrate the Gulf is held in conjunction with Art in the Pass, which will also take place at War Memorial Park April 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Sponsors for Celebrate the Gulf are the MDMR, MDEQ, Chevron, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Secretary of State of Mississippi.

