Otherwise known as: Bringing Christmas cheer and a little sanity to those of us who are just not quite ready to jump on the Elf on a Shelf bandwagon. This will be a two-part series before Christmas.

So, I was perusing my Facebook page today, when I noticed my sis- in-law had shared a December calendar written by a blogger for all those moms who needed a few more things added to their completely stress-free, totally relaxed month of December (insert sarcastic tone): An “Elf on the Shelf” activity calendar.

Um, Ok. You know I had to read it.

I downloaded the calendar and smiled, thinking, “Ok, this is kind of cute. On December 1st, the Elf arrives with a book/movie/letter from Santa.”

Sweet start, right?

I grab my afternoon Diet Coke and curl up in my chair to read more. However, as the days progressed, I tried to imagine how an overworked, sleep-deprived mom with an already full calendar would interpret this daily deluge of activities….so…here goes…Mom’s adventures with the Elf on a Shelf calendar…

December 2nd: The Elf wears a superhero cape and “flies.”

As I read this one, I’m already shaking my head. A few problems here. First off, please advise me, as I’m not that Shelf-Elf-savvy, but is there an accessory area in the store for this Elf? You know, like the ones we used to shop in as kids when we wanted to magically transform Beach Barbie to Doctor Barbie to Cowgirl Barbie?

If so, then I’ll add it to my list… if not…I’d better add red felt, string, and some way to put it all together after the kids are asleep to my shop- ping and to-do list.

Joy.

Second problem with this idea: how does the Elf fly? I mean, do you hide behind the shelf and fling the small Elf’s body at the kids as they shuffle sleepily into the living room/ Elf location and scare the living daylights out of them in the process?

Do you work out some intricate pulley system with fishing line so he “appears” to fly around the room as they “ooo and ahhh”?

Or would you just do as I am more akin to do, and duct tape his scrawny red butt to the ceiling fan and let him take a few turns around the room on the low setting while the kids watch? (while cleaning off the built up dust bunnies that have been there all summer)