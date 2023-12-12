Gazebo Gazette

The Harrison County Tax Collector’s office will begin to mail a newer version of property tax statements. The taxpayers should receive them in the mail the first week of December and like always they are due by February 1st 2024 to avoid interest.

“The newer version allows us to put more information including a QR code,” said Harrison County Tax Collector Sharon N. Barnett. “The QR is what everyone is using to read a menu or pay a bill so why not us?”

Barnett’s expressed that the goal is to improve performance and efficiency and by using new technology. In the future, the office plans to scan the bar code at the bottom of the statement.

The scanner will separate the statement from the check. The program will process the statements, add the checks and give us a report therefore cutting down on errors and give us more time with the taxpayers on the front line.

This will cut down on mail fees as well since we will group code and more can go into the same envelope verses mailing out individually. The new method is only for Harrison County, not statewide.

In case anyone wonders why the statements are colored, the documents are colored for efficiency in the county mail system to eliminate errors in the posting process.

When Mailing your Statement, please return the bottom portion with your payment.

YELLOW IS FOR REAL ESTATE

GREEN IS FOR PERSONAL PROPERTY (FURNITURE TAXES)

MANILLA IS FOR MOBILE HOMES

BLUE IS FOR DELINQUENT PERSONAL PROPERTY (FURNITURE TAXES)

