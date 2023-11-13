Baton Rouge, Louisiana native Rebecca (Becky Brown) Karavatakis remembers her time at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, formally known as the Gulf Park College for Women. Her history and ties to the university has inspired her to give back to the campus throughout the years.

Karavatakis arrived in the fall of 1965 and graduated in the Spring of 1967 as a general studies major; as a student, her most iconic role on campus involved raising and lowering the United States flag every day.

She remembers Professor Col. Eugene A. Wink, her western civilization professor with 40 years of military experience and service in both World War I and World War II and respected him for his dedication to the nation.

“He was a lifelong lover of freedom and the American way of life,” said Karavatakis. From his class, she was assigned to raise and lower the flag every day on campus.

On her first day in Convocation Hall during the Pledge of Allegiance, she noticed the U.S. flag flying over the campus auditorium only had 48 stars, as well as the flag in front of campus having significant tears.

She knew she needed to address both situations and found the perfect opportunity when Gulf Park College for Women President Dr. Richard Cox arrived on campus.

He extended an invite to any student who had an idea to enhance the campus grounds to speak with him.

She approached him about the outdated flag and addressed the issue. When they both walked over to observe, he expressed concern that no one on campus noticed the 48-star flag flown. He gave Karavatakis the responsibility to find another flag with 50 stars. She immediately thought of her father, who had a deep love for the American flag.