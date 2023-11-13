On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 34 year old Glen Anthony Crenshaw who resides in Saucier, Mississippi on one felony count of Receiving Stolen Property and 39 year old Christopher Allan Thomas who resides in Biloxi, Mississippi also on one felony count of Receiving Stolen Property.

Glen Crenshaw and Christopher Thomas were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count each of Receiving Stolen Property. Crenshaw and Thomas are being held in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond each set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.