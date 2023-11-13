Gazebo Gazette
On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 34 year old Glen Anthony Crenshaw who resides in Saucier, Mississippi on one felony count of Receiving Stolen Property and 39 year old Christopher Allan Thomas who resides in Biloxi, Mississippi also on one felony count of Receiving Stolen Property.
Glen Crenshaw and Christopher Thomas were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count each of Receiving Stolen Property. Crenshaw and Thomas are being held in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond each set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Additionally, there have been reported phone scammers targeting the local area pretending to be Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants or Deputies and demanding payment immediately or they claim they will come arrest you.
*Real law enforcement officers will never call you to threaten arrest.
*Real law enforcement officers will never demand that you pay fines immediately over the phone.
*Only scammers will demand immediate payment by cash, gift card, crypto, payment app, or wire transfer.
Please call (228)896-0606 if this affects you or need to report an incident to the Harrison County Sheriff Department.