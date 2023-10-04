by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Starting district play a little more than an hour away in Leakesville, Miss. was not easy for the Pass Christian Pirates football team, but the stingy defensive play helped secure a 28-6 victory over the Greene County Wildcats. Two rushing touchdowns from Jacques Alexander-Dedeaux before the half kept the Pirates with a shutout lead going into the half, 14-0, and additional scores later put Pass High over the edge.

“We started off a little sluggish on offense before putting together a few good drives,” said Pass Christian High School Head Football Coach Jeff Stockstill. “Defense played well for us and I’m proud of the team for picking up a big district win.”

Pass Christian Quarterback Ladd Scriber led the offensive unit through the air, throwing for 174 yards on 13-16 passes with one touchdown toss and an interception. Alexander-Dedeaux led the Pirates from the rushing attack with 134 yards on 22 carries and 2 scores. All-Purpose Senior Terry Patton, Jr. ran for the other touchdown from the ground.

Offensively, Wide Receiver Anthony James caught 7 receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown while Senior Specialist Micah McKay brought in 2 passes for 71 yards.

Defensively, the Pirates (5-1, 1-0) have only allowed 30 points in their five wins. Pass Christian Linebacker Karsten Mooney recorded 9 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for losses, 1 hurry and one interception with a 34-yard return. Defensive Lineman Jayden Acker had 6 tackles, 2 tackles for losses, 1 hurry and a blocked field goal. Senior Defensive Lineman Tabious Cherry got the only sack despite the Pass Christian defensive unit hurrying the Greene County signal caller 7 times.

With the next district game being moved up to Thursday, October 5, 2023 against the Poplarville Hornets, the Pirates football program has not started undefeated in district play since 1994 and never won a region title since the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) state playoff system in 1982 began.

Thursday night’s game will be at the Francis McDonald Stadium in Pass Christian. The Region 8-4A matchup is scheduled to start at 7pm.

(Photos by Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via Associated Press)