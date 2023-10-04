In December 1992, wreath maker Morrill Worcester found himself with a surplus of 5,000 wreaths during the holiday season.

Worcester saw the surplus as an opportunity to pay tribute to our country’s veterans and arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The now annual tribute to our country’s veterans has continued ever since, touching the lives of millions of veterans’ families and volunteers and growing in scope through the years.

In 2007, the Worcester family along with veterans and volunteers formed the non-profit organization Wreaths Across America to continue and expand their efforts at Arlington National Cemetery and to support those around the country who wished to do the same.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is simple: Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

In 2022, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed nearly 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,702 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad.

This year, National Wreaths Across America day will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Long Beach City Cemetery. The formal ceremony will begin promptly at 1:00 pm; the public is invited to attend.