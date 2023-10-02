Gazebo Gazette
Celebrating Our Heroes: Gulf Coast Veterans Association (GCVA) announces Inaugural Veterans Day Parade in Pass Christian. The GCVA in conjunction with the City of Pass Christian, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Veterans Day Parade, honoring the courageous men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.
This momentous parade will take place on November 11 at 11:00am in the heart of downtown Pass Christian, celebrating veterans from all branches of the armed forces and paying tribute to their unwavering commitment to defending our freedom.
The Veterans Day Parade promises to be a memorable event, bringing together the community in a united display of gratitude, showcasing cheer, reverence, and admiration for our veterans. This parade aims to promote patriotism, foster a stronger sense of unity, and demonstrate the deep appreciation we hold for those who have selflessly fought for our nation.
The parade route will start on South of the Tracks on Davis Ave. passing through the iconic downtown and attracting a diverse audience representative of all community members. Spectators will have the opportunity to witness a grand spectacle featuring marching bands, vibrant floats, spirited performances, classic military vehicles, and a wide array of veterans’ support organizations, community groups, and local businesses.
Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, the Veterans Day Parade welcomes all veterans, regardless of age, gender, or military background. If you have served in any branch of the armed forces, GCVA encourages you to participate and be recognized as the esteemed guests of honor during this special occasion. Interested veterans are invited to register on the Gulf Coast Veterans FB Page @GCVA.MS.
Supporting local veterans’ foundations or service organizations is another excellent way to demonstrate solidarity and contribute to the parade’s success.
The Veterans Day Parade is made possible through the dedication and collaboration of the Gulf Coast community, including local veterans’ groups, city officials, and passionate volunteers who understand the significance of acknowledging our heroes’ sacrifices.
This event acknowledges the importance of preserving our veterans’ memories, educating future generations, and providing support for those who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces.
Please mark your calendars for 11/11/2023 at 11:00am and join us at the Pass Christian Veterans Day Parade as we come together to honor, remember, and express our gratitude to our nation’s heroes.
For more information, visit & follow our FB page @GCVA.MS.