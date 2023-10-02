Celebrating Our Heroes: Gulf Coast Veterans Association (GCVA) announces Inaugural Veterans Day Parade in Pass Christian. The GCVA in conjunction with the City of Pass Christian, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Veterans Day Parade, honoring the courageous men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country.

This momentous parade will take place on November 11 at 11:00am in the heart of downtown Pass Christian, celebrating veterans from all branches of the armed forces and paying tribute to their unwavering commitment to defending our freedom.

The Veterans Day Parade promises to be a memorable event, bringing together the community in a united display of gratitude, showcasing cheer, reverence, and admiration for our veterans. This parade aims to promote patriotism, foster a stronger sense of unity, and demonstrate the deep appreciation we hold for those who have selflessly fought for our nation.

The parade route will start on South of the Tracks on Davis Ave. passing through the iconic downtown and attracting a diverse audience representative of all community members. Spectators will have the opportunity to witness a grand spectacle featuring marching bands, vibrant floats, spirited performances, classic military vehicles, and a wide array of veterans’ support organizations, community groups, and local businesses.