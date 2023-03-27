by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After winning two close district games last week over the Greene County Wildcats in district play to remain undefeated among the division, the Pass Christian Pirates (13-4, 4-0) baseball team split a weekend double header with the Hattiesburg Tigers, a Game 1 13-5 win and Game 2 8-10 loss.

Pass Christian Right Fielder Dylan Welter had three hits, two runs, and knocked in 2 others while reaching base four times in Game 1. Welter’s bottom of the first inning single led to a spark of six runs over four innings for the Pirates.

While starting Pass Pitcher Evan Anderson had the team on cruise control for the first four innings with five strikeouts and only allowing 1 hit, the top of the fifth inning became a little murky for the Pirates. With Anderson hitting the first batter and walking the next two, bases loaded with no outs led to a few problems.

Despite Anderson getting the next two outs and infield error led to two runs being scored followed by a three-run home run from Hattiesburg to come within a run. Fortunately, Anderson got the next out and the Tigers never scored again.

The Pirates came alive in the bottom of the sixth, starting with a Welter single knocking in Pass Centerfielder LJ Jaynes. Then, Pass Christian scored six more runs in singles and multiple wild pitches to take an eight run lead.

Wesley Jolley pitched the final two innings, only allowing two hits and finishing with five strikeouts. Anderson earned the win.

In Game 1, Welter, Peyton Lacy, Mycanton Warren, and Terry Patton each had multiple hits. Welter and Jaynes scored two runs each followed by Welter, Andre Gilbert, Warren, and Patton knocking in multiple RBIs a piece.

The fast start did not accumulate as well in Game 2 with the Tigers jumping on the scoreboard with 3 runs in the first inning. Despite an attempted rally twice, Hattiesburg never lost the lead and the Pirates committed a few errors.

Even though it was a close loss, Gilberti led the Pirates with three hits, including and extra base double, and had three RBIs. Jaynes was the only other Pass Christian player with multiple hits, but Welter reached base twice with a double and a walk.

The Pirates will play St. Stanislaus Catholic (SSC) High School Saturday, April 1 at College Park in Bay St. Louis, Miss. The game starts at 1pm.