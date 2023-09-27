Since 2004 Dr. Zachary Darnell, an associate professor in The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Division of Coastal Sciences in the School of Ocean Science and Engineering (SOSE), has been studying blue crabs. Now his new research project, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is set to begin in January 2024 when he will analyze strategies to reduce discard mortality in the blue crab fishery.

“Not all crabs can be harvested-for example, crabs under the minimum size limit or females carrying eggs. We are interested in what happens to those crabs when they are released and whether or not they survive,” said Darnell. “We are trying to get an idea how their fate, and the likelihood of mortality, depends on the season, water temperature and salinity.”

Funding for the project began at the beginning of September 2023, titled “Quantifying and Reducing Discard Mortality of Undersized and Ovigerous Crabs in the Gulf of Mexico Blue Crab Fishery” in a collaborative effort with Mississippi State and the University of South Alabama.

USM will lead the project and work with the local fishing community to determine the likelihood of mortality among discarded crabs and to find a solution to the growing concern of discard mortality.