Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce (MGCCC) is thrilled to be back for the 14th Annual Taste of Long Beach on September 28, 2023. Last year, nearly 400 guests from along the Gulf Coast attended the 2022 event.

Based on that enthusiastic participation, the MGCCC is anticipating a wonderful turnout once again as the guest chefs provide enticing food and beverages to make an even more memorable evening.

Taste of Long Beach was created by the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce in 2009, designed to raise awareness of the excellent culinary talent located in our community. Taste of Long Beach supports the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce’s program of work including business development such as small business grants, teacher grants, and high school scholarships.

Early Bird Tickets $30 (now – September 27th) General Admission $40 Must 21 and older to attend.

For media inquiries or to have your name added to media guest list, please contact Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Communications Director Alexis Higgins at (228) 604-0014 or alexis@mscoastchamber.com