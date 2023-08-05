The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified six state fishing records for the month of July.

Youth records using conventional tackle were set by Finn Lipps, 11, of Ocean Springs with

a Rock Hind weighing 2 pounds, 6.4 ounces; Peyton Morgan, 15, of Perkinston with a Red Snapper weighing 20 pounds, 1.6 ounces; Ryan Ross, 9, of Vancleave with a Spanish Mackerel, weighing 4 pounds, 6.4 ounces; and Maddox Foucha, 11, of Kiln with a Jack Crevalle weighing 30 pounds, 9 ounces.

Conventional tackle records were set by Connie Boykin of Brooklyn with a Whitebone Porgy weighing 2 pounds,8.8 ounces, and Gavin Friend of Long Beach with a Yellowtail Snapper weighing 7 pounds, 9.6 ounces.