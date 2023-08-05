Gazebo Gazette
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified six state fishing records for the month of July.
Youth records using conventional tackle were set by Finn Lipps, 11, of Ocean Springs with
a Rock Hind weighing 2 pounds, 6.4 ounces; Peyton Morgan, 15, of Perkinston with a Red Snapper weighing 20 pounds, 1.6 ounces; Ryan Ross, 9, of Vancleave with a Spanish Mackerel, weighing 4 pounds, 6.4 ounces; and Maddox Foucha, 11, of Kiln with a Jack Crevalle weighing 30 pounds, 9 ounces.
Conventional tackle records were set by Connie Boykin of Brooklyn with a Whitebone Porgy weighing 2 pounds,8.8 ounces, and Gavin Friend of Long Beach with a Yellowtail Snapper weighing 7 pounds, 9.6 ounces.
Earlier, Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that the recreational fishing season for Gray Triggerfishwill open in Mississippi territorial waters on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. local time.
The recreational fishing season for Greater Amberjack opened in Mississippi territorial waters on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. and will close Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.
Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.