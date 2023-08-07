Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, August 7, 2023 Harrison County arrested Scotte Myers from Gulfport, Miss. on one felony count of Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Saturday, August 5, 2023, county deputies responded to Saucier, Miss for a fight. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a victim with several stab wounds.

Harrison County Deputies were able to identify Scotte Myers as the suspect who had fled the scene. The victim was transported University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana by life flight where he is listed in stable condition.

Harrison County Investigators obtained a warrant on the suspect. Myers turned himself in on the warrant at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Scotte Myers was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon or other Means Likely to Produce Death or Serious Bodily Harm.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $175,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.