Gazebo Gazette

The presidents of both Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and The University of Southern Mississippi signed a Memorandum of Agreement on June 26 in Hardy Hall on USM’s Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.

The MOA not only allows MGCCC to offer freshman and sophomore classes at the Gulf Park Campus, but students on any MGCCC campus who complete an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree through the Two-Plus-Two Program will be guaranteed admission to USM.

If a former MGCCC student is already a USM student, they will be able to transfer hours back to MGCCC to complete an associate degree.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our students at MGCCC as USM is in our own backyard,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president. “Students can conveniently take classes through MGCCC at Gulf Park beginning this fall. They can also join the Two-Plus-Two program and, upon graduating from MGCCC, be assured admittance to USM. There are also other benefits such as meeting with USM advisors at an MGCCC campus to discuss their degree plan and on what to expect after transferring.”

Other benefits of being part of the program include eligibility for stackable scholarships at USM and ease of transition and admission to USM upon completion of their degree at MGCCC.

“We are excited about this unique partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College,” said Southern Miss President Dr. Joseph S. Paul. “This new pathway will help MGCCC students move seamlessly from their associate degree to a Southern Miss bachelor’s degree, will provide classroom space on our beautiful Gulf Park campus for MGCCC to deliver select courses to their current students, and will allow MGCCC students to have a first-hand view of all Southern Miss has to offer them on the Coast as the next step in their education.”

He continued, “I want to thank MGCCC President Mary Graham and her team for their tireless efforts to bring this vision to life, as we work together to educate the next generation of qualified professionals who will join our coastal workforce.”

USM and MGCCC have a long-standing commitment to partnerships that provide South Mississippi students outstanding education programs.

The two institutions have MOU and partnership agreements in place for a variety of things including Honors College, the Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) Research Scholars Program, and grants dealing with both the blue economy and Teachers Academy.

MGCCC is scheduled to offer five classes at the Gulf Park Campus this fall. To find out about MGCCC class offerings, visit mgccc.edu/class-schedules.