Governor Tate Reeves today signed a proclamation designating August 1, 2023, as Gold Star Children’s Day in Mississippi. Governor Reeves was joined by Gold Star children and military leaders in Mississippi for the proclamation signing.

“Our nation and its principles have been defended throughout history by brave men and women who have willingly sacrificed their own well-being for the cause of freedom,” said Governor Reeves. “This proclamation is intended to honor the brave children who lost mothers and fathers in service to our country. Thank you to all of Mississippi’s Gold Star children for your service to our state and nation.”

The symbol of the Gold Star grew during World War I. Families of service men and women would embroider a service flag with a gold star for each family member who perished in the line of duty and would hang the flag in the windows of their home.

The proclamation urges Mississippians to recognize, honor, and pay special tribute to the children of fallen service members and encourages Mississippians to perform acts of service and goodwill in their communities to celebrate families whose loved ones have made the ultimate sacrifice for America’s freedom and prosperity.