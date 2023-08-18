Gazebo Gazette

Coast Episcopal School, an independent school in Long Beach, Miss., serving students 18 months through Sixth Grade, and Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport, have announced a partnership in a joint statement by CES Head of School Jake Winter and Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport, Clinic Director/Partner Robin McCaffery.

As a result of the partnership, Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport will offer speech therapy sessions on site at Coast Episcopal School for its students. Speech therapists will evaluate and treat the students based on medical necessity and coordinate billing with each family’s insurance coverage as well as offer a self-pay option for those families who prefer to pay out-of-pocket.

Sessions will begin once Beyond Therapy has received a speech therapy evaluation referral from the student’s doctor, a process for which Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport also can provide support.

“The difference between good developmental progress and great progress is parental involvement and continuing education,” states McCaffery. “Even a small investment will enhance a student’s learning. To help, Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport, Miss. will be constantly teaching the CES faculty, students and sharing information with CES’ Families to support early childhood development.”

“We are so pleased to be offering Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport, Miss. speech support and know the services they provide will enhance the already strong academic foundation Coast Episcopal School provides for each of our students,” according to Winter, who continued, “This is the second academic support program CES has instituted this year; the first being the addition of Brittany Brewer as a Learning Strategist & Dyslexic Specialist. Brewer’s position provides support for both teachers and students in enhancing reading proficiencies. The addition of speech therapy support is another way we will augment our students’ academic journey.”

Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport, Miss. is committed to developing communication skills as one of the most important keys to participation in the social world. The goal of speech therapy is to help children to become successful communicators and independent language learners.

Beyond Therapy therapists are all licensed and certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, and they make therapy a fun learning experience to help children become confident and effective communicators. For information: Beyond Therapy for Kids, Gulfport, MS, 1423 Magnolia Street, Suite D., Gulfport, Miss. 39507 228-256-6015 BeyondTherapyGulfport

Coast Episcopal School has been dedicated to a life-long love of learning by developing the whole child – mind, body and spirit – and providing a joyful, unique and nurturing Judeo-Christian Community that inspires its students to imagine and create a better world.

Founded in 1950, CES is a member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS). For information: Coast Episcopal School, 5065 Espy Avenue, Long Beach, MS, 39560. 228-452-9442. headmaster@myces.org. Coastepiscopalschool.org