by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The South State track and field championships were held over the weekend for the various classifications. During the meets, several area thinclads advanced the state championship meets this weekend at Pearl High School. The top four finishers in each event at the South State championships advanced to the state meet.

In Class 3A, Saint Stanislaus and OLA both traveled to St. Andrew’s in Ridgeland for the 3A South State championships. The Rocks placed sixth overall with 42 points behind champion Tylertown.

The Rocks were led by Ilias Rida who won the shot put with a throw of 44′ 9″ and the 4x200m relay team of Chandler Chapman, Micah Bishop, Brady Logan, and Ethan Galloway who won with a time of 1:31.69. Bishop finished second in the 400m with a time of 52.24 and third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.88. Chapman was fourth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.48 and Bret Tyler was fourth in the discus with a throw of 115′ 1″.

OLA finished 10th overall with 20 points behind champion St. Andrew’s with 111 points. OLA was led by their 4x400m relay team of Abby Zimmerman, Margaret Compretta, Emily Reinike, and Riley Cruthirds who placed third with a time of 4:26.70. Reinike placed fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4′ 10″ and Zimmerman was also fourth in the 400m with a time of 1:03.72.

The Pass Christian Pirates traveled to Columbia on Friday for the Class 4A South State championships.

The Pirates were sixth on the boys’ side with 55 points behind boys champion Raymond with 125 points.

The Pirates were led by state qualifiers Talan Lindmark who placed second in the 3200m run with a time of 11:14.50, Tahli Clark who placed fourth in the 100m with a time of 10.99, Ollie Bailey who placed fourth in the 1600m with a time of 4:56.65, Landon Laphand who placed third in the 400m with a time of 51.88, Bailey who placed third in the 800m with a time of 2:07.92, Lindmark who placed fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:08.66, and Clark who placed fourth in the 200m with a time of 22.44.

In the girls’ division, the Lady Pirates were sixth out of 17 teams with 45 points behind champion Columbia with 130 points.

The Lady Pirates were led by Maleygh Acker who placed fourth in the 100m with a time of 12.80, the 4x200m relay team that placed fourth with a time of 1:47.31, the 4x100m relay team that placed second with a time of 49.80, Kailey Taylor who placed fourth in the 400m with a time of 1:02.25, and Anaya Bradley who placed fourth in the 200m with a time of 26.30.