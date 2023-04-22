Gazebo Gazette
Stacker Media released a poll used by Niche (an American company that utilizes rankings and polls) to rate the best secondary education in Mississippi Wednesday, April, 19, 2023 and Pass Christian High School finished as No. 3 among all schools in the Magnolia state.
Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students.
School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.
Pass Christian High School had a listed enrollment of 653 students or a 16:1 student ratio and an A for the Niche grade.
The top two schools were the Mississippi School of Math & Science in Columbus and Ocean Springs High School.
The Coast, South Mississippi, and Harrison County dominated the Niche poll with Biloxi and Gulfport both finishing in the top 10 while Long Beach and West Harrison were both ranked in the top 25.