Stacker Media released a poll used by Niche (an American company that utilizes rankings and polls) to rate the best secondary education in Mississippi Wednesday, April, 19, 2023 and Pass Christian High School finished as No. 3 among all schools in the Magnolia state.

Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students.