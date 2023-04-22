Gazebo Gazette

Friday, April 21, 2023, the Mayor of Long Beach George Bass publicly announced on his social media page that was currently fighting cancer. During the last few Board of Aldermen meeting, Bass spoke with the board and department heads about his current condition.

“Thankfully, it is also in my spleen but not my bone marrow,” said two term Mayor Bass, who was the former fire chief before being elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. “God has blessed me through this ordeal so please continue to pray.”

Bass said he currently has Stage 3E follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), which currently affects the chest. Follicular lymphoma develops when the body makes abnormal lymphocytes and these normally help fight infections.

According to the mayor, his diagnosis will cause him to do three rounds of chemotherapy, three weeks apart coming soon. On the mayor’s social media site, he will be relying on the city staff and Long Beach Mayor Pro Tem Donald Frazer to help, especially since the city’s budget talks begin next week.

“I want the citizens of Long Beach to know that I will continue to work as much as I possibly can,” expressed Bass. “I have faith that God will heal me.”

Although not public yet, Bass has mentioned to officials that this will be his last term.