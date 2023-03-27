by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette.com

For the last decade, Jeff Stockstill has built success in all three football teams that he’s coached. Friday, March 24, 2023 Pass Christian School Board of Trustees hired Stockstill as the new Head Football Coach for the Pass High Pirates.

“We are excited about Coach Stockstill coming in to help build our program,” said Pass Christian School District Athletic Director Ricky Smith. “He’s a proven winner and we are excited to watch him build a winning culture. His expectations for his players on the field, in the classroom and in the community is excellence and we are excited for him to be a Pirate.”

Winning back-to-back state championships with the Scott Central Rebels in the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) 2A Finals, Stockstill has accumulated a 63-19 record as a head football coach, including 28-2 for the last two years.

After leaving Raleigh with a 29-12 record for three years, one district title and being 5-3 in the 3A playoffs from 2014-2016, Stockstill took a position at Forrest County AHS in Brooklyn, Miss, for only a year and finished 6-5.

In Stockstill’s two years with the Rebels, they built a winning culture by dominating teams on the scoreboard, forcing 1329 points in two years, and allowing only 326. Defensively, the Rebels had seven shutouts, including a 55-0 one over Philadelphia High School in the MHSAA 2022 2A quarterfinals.

“We would like to welcome Coach Stockstill and his family to Pirate Nation,” expressed Pass Christian Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “We are excited about the future of our program with him at the helm. He hit the ground running having met with the coaches and players to introduce himself.”

The new head coach has a wife, Haley, and two children, Ethan and AJ. Stockstill officially signed the contract to be the Head Football Coach at Pass Christian High Monday, March 27, 2023.

Stockstill fills the vacancy left by Chase Carmody as the Head Football Coach at Pass Christian High School for the last three years. Carmody led the Pirates to the MHSAA 4A Playoffs the last two years, losing both in the first round and leaving with an 11-15 record.