Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open.

For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.

Additionally, MDMR announced that the recreational harvest for Gray Triggerfish and the recreational fishing season for Gag will both close in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2023.

The Mississippi state recreational fishing season for Red Snapper will also close in Mississippi territorial waters at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

After the closure, no Red Snapper shall be landed or possessed in Mississippi state territorial waters.

The recreational fishing season for Red Grouper will open in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2023.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ 2023 Marine Information Calendars are now available at locations along the Coast.