Gazebo Gazette
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.
All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open.
For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.
Additionally, MDMR announced that the recreational harvest for Gray Triggerfish and the recreational fishing season for Gag will both close in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2023.
The Mississippi state recreational fishing season for Red Snapper will also close in Mississippi territorial waters at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
After the closure, no Red Snapper shall be landed or possessed in Mississippi state territorial waters.
The recreational fishing season for Red Grouper will open in Mississippi territorial waters at 12:01 a.m. local time on January 1, 2023.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ 2023 Marine Information Calendars are now available at locations along the Coast.
The agency held a photo contest earlier this year, and those chosen are featured each month and on the cover, as well as on collage pages in the calendar.
The winners of the photo contest are: Cover, Bea Hammond; January, William Lee; February, Jarred Mitchell; March, Tim Isbell; April, Amanda Phillips; May, Lucky Bui; June, Jeff Baldock; July, Roger Apperley; August, Miles Barras; September, Cruz Vargas; October, Joan McCool; November, Courtney Walker; December, Sylvia Anderson.
This year’s calendar features the offices and programs that MDMR administers to protect those coastal resources. The free calendar also contains such information as tide data, sunrise and sunset times, moon phases, artificial reef coordinates, size and possession limits for fish, boating safety requirements and Mississippi saltwater fish records.
The calendars will be available at the following locations while supplies last. Calendars will also be available at Coast bait shops.
Bay St. Louis:
*The Sea Coast Echo, 835 Hwy 90 Suite #8, 228-467- 5473
*Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, 300 S. 2nd St., 228-467-9048
Gulfport:
*Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union, 12364 Hwy. 49, 228-539-7029
*WXXV Fox 25, 14351 Hwy. 49, 228-832-2525
*Gulfport City Hall, 2309 15th St. 228-868-5700
Long Beach:
*Long Beach City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave., 228- 863-1556
Pass Christian:
*Pass Christian Water Department, 200 West Scenic Dr. 228-452-3311
Finally, The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified a state fishing record for the month of December.
Tommy Phelps of Gautier set the all tackle record using a spear for Scrawled Filefish with a fish weighing 3 pounds, 2.45 ounces.