by Lillia Fuller, Contributing Writer
Pass Christian High School Girls Soccer beat the Gautier Lady Gators Friday, December 16, 2022 on their Senior Night at the Francis McDonald Stadium in Pass Christian.
Getting off to a slow start in the first half, finishing 0-0, the Lady Pirates controlled most of the possessions in the second half until Freshman Georgia McWilliams knocked in the first goal with 15:23 left in the game.
Senior Lauren Hall put the finishing touches by scoring the last goal for the Lady Pirates (8-3-3) with a little over a minute left in the contest and Pass Christian securing the victory.
“It wasn’t our best game for sure, but I made some kinda crazy switches, took upperclassmen off the field,” said Head Coach Devin Griffith. “I decided to make some changes and put the underclassmen on. The energy of the whole game changed it went from low energy to elevated to just more willpower to win. Which led to Georgia McWilliams a big goal. If those changed hasn’t been made I don’t think we would have ended up winning. Georgia’s goal is what then pushed us to score another one. And shout-out to Lauren who is a senior and did score.”
Senior Pass Christian Goalie Kiera Schwartz had her eighth shutout of the 2022-23 season. The girls soccer team will graduate 5 seniors.
The boys game (11-5-1) finished with a 0-0 tie, but only graduate 3 seniors from the team.
“I think we struggle sometimes coming out with the intensity of when we play Bay or Stone,” said Head Coach Michael Archibold. “And tonight was a lesson learned, that great teams do that every single time they step out on the field.”