Pass Christian High School Girls Soccer beat the Gautier Lady Gators Friday, December 16, 2022 on their Senior Night at the Francis McDonald Stadium in Pass Christian.

Getting off to a slow start in the first half, finishing 0-0, the Lady Pirates controlled most of the possessions in the second half until Freshman Georgia McWilliams knocked in the first goal with 15:23 left in the game.

Senior Lauren Hall put the finishing touches by scoring the last goal for the Lady Pirates (8-3-3) with a little over a minute left in the contest and Pass Christian securing the victory.