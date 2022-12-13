by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Despite the unorthodox play from both teams in the Pass High Gymnasium on Monday, December 12, the Lady Pirates beat MHSAA 6A classification St. Martin 42-25 and the Boys were victorious over the Yellow Jackets 43-38 to finish the night.

“I thought we played really hard, but we were pretty short-handed tonight,” expressed Pass Christian Head Boys Coach Wayne “Buddy” Kennedy. “Other guys came in and played well and I thought we did too many things to help them. We had a few turnovers late that we probably shouldn’t have had.”

GIRLS: Pass Christian 42 St. Martin 25

Although the Lady Pirates led after each period in the game, the contest started rather slowly with neither team scoring in the first three and a half minutes until the Lady Yellow Jackets knocked down a field goal with 4:26 left in the opening quarter.

Pass Christian (6-5) went on a 23-10 run to close the half with an 11-point lead, which they never lost during the game.

Even though neither team jumped with an aggressive run in the third period, the Lady Pirates only allowed St. Martin two field goals. The Lady Yellow Jackets missed all six free throws.

Junior Forward Ariana Crimm put together five points in a 12-9 run by Pass Christian to secure the game.

The Lady Pirates were led by Senior Guard Trinity Jones, who finished with 13 points and three 3-point baskets for Pass Christian.

BOYS: Pass Christian 43 St. Martin 38

In a closer matchup between two experienced coaches, the game never shifted more than six points. After starting the game with a 10-8 buzzer-beater lead on a bucket from Pass Christian Guard Terry Patton, Jr., halftime was tied at 17 following a three point basket by St. Martin.

Pass Christian Pirates (10-4) Guard Dillon Woods went off during the period adjustments with nine points and helping them take a 31-25 lead over the Yellow Jackets. Woods led the team with 16 points and two 3-point baskets.

Even with St. Martin beginning a press defense in the final period, the Pirates hit all six free throws down the stretch and Pass Christian Point Guard L.J. Jaynes knocked down a three point basket to secure a victory.

Patton’s aggressive offensive play got him to the charity stripe (free throw line) where he made four straight.

Both Pass Christian High School basketball teams will host perennial 6A powerhouse, Gulfport High School, Tuesday, December 13, beginning at 6pm for the Girls game.