Have you been wanting something new to serve for your holiday dinner?

I have just the thing for you. It started when a good friend of mine asked me to make his wife something to celebrate her anniversary on becoming a U.S. citizen.

She’s from the country down under, none other than Australia. He had asked me to make something that would remind her of home so as I am, I got excited and started my research on Australian desserts. I found a few that didn’t interest me until I came across this fluffy white dessert that screamed “pick me!”

The dessert? A beautiful thing called a pavlova. I read a few articles on it, read the recipes, and knew this was it. The origins of pavlova have been long debated between Australia and New Zealand but claims to be created by a New Zealand chef to replicate the famous Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova’s tutu in 1927.

In 1935, Chef Herbert Bert Sachse created the Australian pavlova. All I know is that it’s delicious, light, refreshing, and will be in demand long after you introduce it. Now, there’s many different versions but this one has been extremely successful for me.

So, I go back to my buddy and said “hey, what about a pavlova?” He replied, “yes! That’s one of her favorite desserts from back home that she can’t find here.”

With my mind reeling and the excitement bubbling, I couldn’t wait to get home and try it. I couldn’t tell you how the first time went since I’ve made it probably a thousand times by now, but it was easier than I thought. Well, personally it was so I hope I can walk you through it with ease because explaining things is sometimes difficult for me. I can imagine doing it but fail horribly explaining it.

Here we go. The first thing I would say to start off with is that you either need cas- tor sugar or a food processor to create castor sugar. Don’t panic, it’s super duper easy.

Castor sugar has a texture that’s between granulated and powdered sugar, so you put a cup and a half of sugar into the food processor and grind it for about five minutes.

While that’s grinding, you’ll need six egg whites, a whisk attachment, and a mixer. Do not use liquid egg whites for this because they do not contain the same consistency. Also, when you’re separating the yolk and whites, you must be careful as to not get any yolk mixed with the whites.

If you do, do it over. It will weigh down the whites once they’re whipped. You also need to be sure that your bowl has zero water or anything else in it. It can mess everything up and I could not tell you how many times this happened to me.

Ok, your sugar is grinding, start whipping those egg whites with a whisk attachment and throw a pinch of salt or cream of tarter in there too. You want your whites to be fully whipped so once you pull the whisk out of there, it should create a peak without falling.

Tip your bowl over too to ensure that all your whites are whipped.