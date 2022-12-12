by Stef Jantz, Food Columnist
Have you been wanting something new to serve for your holiday dinner?
I have just the thing for you. It started when a good friend of mine asked me to make his wife something to celebrate her anniversary on becoming a U.S. citizen.
She’s from the country down under, none other than Australia. He had asked me to make something that would remind her of home so as I am, I got excited and started my research on Australian desserts. I found a few that didn’t interest me until I came across this fluffy white dessert that screamed “pick me!”
The dessert? A beautiful thing called a pavlova. I read a few articles on it, read the recipes, and knew this was it. The origins of pavlova have been long debated between Australia and New Zealand but claims to be created by a New Zealand chef to replicate the famous Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova’s tutu in 1927.
In 1935, Chef Herbert Bert Sachse created the Australian pavlova. All I know is that it’s delicious, light, refreshing, and will be in demand long after you introduce it. Now, there’s many different versions but this one has been extremely successful for me.
So, I go back to my buddy and said “hey, what about a pavlova?” He replied, “yes! That’s one of her favorite desserts from back home that she can’t find here.”
With my mind reeling and the excitement bubbling, I couldn’t wait to get home and try it. I couldn’t tell you how the first time went since I’ve made it probably a thousand times by now, but it was easier than I thought. Well, personally it was so I hope I can walk you through it with ease because explaining things is sometimes difficult for me. I can imagine doing it but fail horribly explaining it.
Here we go. The first thing I would say to start off with is that you either need cas- tor sugar or a food processor to create castor sugar. Don’t panic, it’s super duper easy.
Castor sugar has a texture that’s between granulated and powdered sugar, so you put a cup and a half of sugar into the food processor and grind it for about five minutes.
While that’s grinding, you’ll need six egg whites, a whisk attachment, and a mixer. Do not use liquid egg whites for this because they do not contain the same consistency. Also, when you’re separating the yolk and whites, you must be careful as to not get any yolk mixed with the whites.
If you do, do it over. It will weigh down the whites once they’re whipped. You also need to be sure that your bowl has zero water or anything else in it. It can mess everything up and I could not tell you how many times this happened to me.
Ok, your sugar is grinding, start whipping those egg whites with a whisk attachment and throw a pinch of salt or cream of tarter in there too. You want your whites to be fully whipped so once you pull the whisk out of there, it should create a peak without falling.
Tip your bowl over too to ensure that all your whites are whipped.
Your sugar should be good at this point so grab a tablespoon, turn your mixer back on in the whipped egg whites, medium high, and add the castor sugar one tablespoon at a time.
Once you’ve added all the sugar, continue mixing the egg white and sugar mix for eight more minutes. While it’s mixing it should start creating this glossy sheen to it and becoming slightly stiffer.
After the eight minutes turn it down to the lowest setting then add your cornstarch, vinegar, and vanilla extract just until it’s mixed. Everything should be nice and lightly stiff by now and if it doesn’t stay stuck to a spoon when you turn it upside down, it’s too runny.
Next, you’re going to pile this gorgeous fluff onto a flat pan lined with very lightly greased foil or parchment paper. Form it into about an eight inch circle and pile it high with a flat top.
Think of it as a double layered cake and that’s what it should be formed into. Pop that baby into a preheated oven at 355 degrees for 5 minutes then turn it down to 265 degrees and bake for an hour.
Once the time is up, turn the oven off and keep it in there. If you remove it, it can collapse and become a beautiful mess so don’t do it. You can crack the oven door but I don’t. It’ll be a very light tinted brown and it will crack but that’s ok!
Leave it in there for about three hours or even overnight, before you serve it. But wait, there’s more!
Ok, when you finally remove it, the center will be slightly collapsed and that’s where you pile on even more goodness.
You can cut corners and used pre-made whipped cream or you can beat some yourself. If you beat it, add some powdered sugar. (1 1⁄2 c. heavy cream and 1⁄4 c. powdered sug- ar) Pile the cream on top of your pav and add freshly washed and cut strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi.
Voila! It’s completed.
To serve, just cut into like you would any other cake.
Pulling out that first slice though, you’ll see it’s similar to a marshmallow. No, it doesn’t taste like marshmallow, just looks like it. Now go enjoy the fluffy deliciousness!
Side note-my buddy’s wife was absolutely thrilled when I presented her the pavlova. She said that when she opened that box, it smelled like home.
RECIPE:
*6 egg whites
*Pinch of salt
*1 1⁄2 c. caster sugar
*1 tsp white vinegar
*2 tsp corn starch
*1 tsp vanilla
1. Heat oven to 355
2. Whisk egg whites and salt until forms peak
3. Slowly add sugar 1 tbsp at a time. Whisk for another 8 minutes
4. Add remaining ingredients
5. Place mix on parchment paper and bake for 5 minutes then turn oven down to 265 for an hour
6. Leave in oven until completely cooled