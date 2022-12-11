Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Gulfport Police Department investigation began with a 911 call from the home of Mosley’s father stating that Mosley had just been shot by a suspect driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

When police arrived, Mosley and his father were able to identify the suspect as Hanzy. Police also learned that an argument over a pair of fake Jordan basketball shoes led to a fist fight between Mosley and Hanzy earlier in the evening.

While attempting to break up the fight, Hanzy’s mother suffered a broken leg. Police located Hanzy, and his mother’s vehicle, at Memorial Hospital.

According to Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case for the State, Hanzy initially denied shooting Mosley, but after being confronted with video from the hospital showing him leaving the hospital a short time before the shooting and returning a short time afterward, Hanzy admitted to the crime.

Mosley was struck once in the abdomen, but the bullet severed an artery in his spine, and he died in surgery several hours later, said Baker.

During his plea, Hanzy apologized to Mosley’s family for his actions, stating that he was upset and distraught over his mother’s injury. Hanzy further told the judge that he and Mosley had been close friends prior to this argument over the shoes.

Judge Schmidt then commented on “the sad state of our youth who resort to gun violence over the most trivial of arguments, with the end result being one young person lost to the grave and the other to the penitentiary.”

Following these comments, Judge Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to the maximum sentence of twenty-five (25) years on the charge of Manslaughter with an enhanced penalty for use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and an additional five (5) years on a charge Shooting at a Motor Vehicle, arising from the same incident.

Circuit Judge Schmidt ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a total of thirty (30) years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.