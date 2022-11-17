Gazebo Gazette

People across the Mississippi Gulf Coast have the opportunity to honor an outstanding community leader and support a great cause in the Boy Scouts of America.

The Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Distinguished Citizens Dinner to benefit the Pine Burr Area Council, Boy Scouts of America will be held on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at The Great Southern Club. The dinner event will honor Dr. Charles “Chuck” Wood.

Dr. Wood is a retired dentist of over 30 years. A native of Pass Christian, Mississippi, Chuck started his career in dental work after attending Mississippi State University and earning his DMD from the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry. Chuck has since retired from dentistry and works as an associate broker for Amy Wood Properties.

Chuck is a graduate of St. Stanislaus High School, The University of Mississippi School of Dentistry and Leadership Mississippi. He was a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, American College of Dentists, and The Pierre Fauchard Academy.

The Pass Christian native resident is the current Chair of The Gulf Regional Planning Commission serving since 2022. He is a current board member and past Chair of The Pass Christian Division MS Coast Chamber of Commerce serving since 2017.

He is the past President of the Mississippi Dental Association and the past President of The Mississippi Academy of General Dentistry.

Additionally, Chuck served as a past Commodore of the Pass Christian Yacht Club and worked as the past King for the St. Paul’s Carnaval Association along with being a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Chuck has been active in Scouting and began serving as Webelos Den Leader in Pack 381 in Bay St. Louis. He then moved on to become the founding Scoutmaster of Troop 381 in Bay St. Louis at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

After this accomplishment, Chuck then moved up to the district level and has since served as the Spanish Trail District Program Chair and the Spanish Trail District Chair.

He currently serves on the Pine Burr Area Council’s Executive Board as the Council Commissioner and has received the Pine Burr Award for his service to the Spanish Trail District and the Silver Beaver Award for his service to the Area Council.

Dr. Wood is married to Amy, and they have two sons both of which are Eagles Scouts. Guy who resides in Alexandria, VA., and Morey who resides in Pass Christian.

The December 8th Event is under the direction of Dave Dennis. Reservations are required to attend the dinner. Persons desiring more information about attending or joining the Boy Scouts of America may contact Zach Fitzgerald at 228-229-4807 or Zachary.Fitzgerald@scouting.org.

The Pine Burr Area Council, Boy Scouts of America serves youth across 17-counties of South Mississippi. Programs include Cub Scouting for boys and girls ages 5-10, Scouts, BSA for boys and girls ages 11-18, Venturing (outdoor adventure) for boys and girls ages 14-20, and Exploring (career education) for boys and girls ages 14-20.