by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

On a blue sky, perfect Saturday, October 1 morning, nearly a thousand filled War Memorial Park to see, honor, and learn about the Pass Christian Library’s annual Monarch Festival: Butterflies in the Pass.

The festival was located behind the gazebo at the Billy Bourdin Butterfly Garden and Monarch Way Station inside War Memorial Park. This event featured speakers, educational exhibits, hands on activities for all ages and a walking parade for people in butterfly regalia (including pets).

The goal of the festival was to celebrate and educate the community about Monarch butterflies and other pollinators-their benefits, lifecycles, and how to help them thrive.

“On behalf of the Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival, we were so pleased with the festival on Saturday,” said Wendy Allard, Head of the Pass Christian Public Library and the festival. “The weather was perfect and the speakers, exhibitors, and Market in the Park combined made the event exactly what we were hoping for: a family friendly educational festival that raises awareness of what we can do to help the Monarch Butterfly and other endangered species.”

Dr. Gary Bachman gave the opening lecture on “Butterfly and Pollinator Gardening All Year Long,” followed by Dr. Caz Taylor from Tulane University Caz Lab on “Monarch Butterflies on the Gulf Coast: Changes in migration and parasites.”

The exhibitors at the festival were: Mississippi State Extension, Crosby Arboretum, Pass Christian Garden Club, Hancock and Harrison County Master Naturalists, Hancock County Master Gardeners, Mississippi Forestry Commission, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Harrison and Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Beach Beekeepers Association, Dr. Jeffrey Harris, Mississippi State Apiarist, Dr. Blair Sampson with USDA, Mississippi State University Entomology Department Bug Blues and the Pass Christian Public Library.

This event was free and open to the public.