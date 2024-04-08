Gazebo Gazette

The Friends of the Pass Christian Library are excited to announce that they are one of the recipients of the 2024 Margaret Murray Grant from the Friends of Mississippi Libraries Inc. The Friends of the Pass Christian Library will receive $500 from the Friends of Mississippi Libraries, Inc. to support the “Read to the Bump” early literacy program.

The library noticed an increased number of expectant mothers coming into the library and research shows that there are benefits to reading to babies, even prior to delivery. Grant funds will purchase books, bags, and print resources. Books will include board books and “Read to the Bump” series available for library checkout.

Bags will contain relevant literature and will be offered to families who check out these books to encourage library usage, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, MSU Extension’s Happy Healthy Baby Program, and local resources.

The Friends of the Pass Christian Library are a non-profit organization that supports the programs and mission of the Pass Christian Library.

Everyone is welcome to become a member of the Friends group. Please call the library (228-452-4596) or email folibrarypasschristian@gmail.com if you need further information.