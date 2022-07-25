Darlene Carpenter; a native of Pass Christian, has just a few more blankets to go before she reaches 16,000 volun- teer hours with the Navy/Marine Corps Relief Society.

Last week, in a volunteer appreciation awards luncheon, Carpenter was asked to come to the front of the room filled with peers, colleagues and pizza to honor her commitment to helping others.

Currently, Carpenter is a volunteer member of the Layette program. The Layette Program supports the Budget for Babies course by providing hand- crocheted Afghans and baby blankets. Carpenter has been volunteering for the Gulfport NMCRS office since 2001.

Carpenter started out with NMCRS 38 years ago as an interviewer (now called caseworker) in Kingsville Texas when the organization was still referred to as the Navy Relief Office.

She naturally migrated toward the Layette program due to her life-long ability to crochet.

“It takes me about a week with a cou- ple of hours each night to put together a blanket. The blankets are required to be a perfect 36-inch square,” said Carpenter. “I love crocheting and I’ve been doing crochet since I was 14. Back then I did it with family members for new babies in the family. I married my husband (Sail- or) and learned about the Navy relief of- fice. I found there was a place where I could use my craft and that makes me happy to see the difference it makes.”

Throughout her years of crocheting for NMCRS, she has only witnessed two babies with one of her blankets draped over them.

Carpenter states that since she doesn’t meet the Budget for Babies class par- ticipants, she doesn’t know who gets the