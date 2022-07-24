Google and Facebook have enormous economic and political power in society – especially over the news industry.

Many ask if they have played a role in the misinformation that erodes our free press and plagues our democracy.

Google and Facebook have a duo- poly of the distribution of digital news content, which drives people to their platforms where they make money.

The platforms hoard critical data and use clever tactics, like reframing stories in rich previews, to keep users on their sites – siphoning off the ad- vertising revenue that small and local publishers need and weakening their ability to be rewarded for their own content.

Google and Facebook generated $4 million in U.S. advertising revenue every 15 minutes during the first quarter of 2022. That amount could fund hundreds of local journalists in every state in the country.

It’s no wonder that, despite record news consumption, local newspapers across the country have seen dimin- ished revenues – leading many to lay off journalists or go out of business. Local newspapers simply can’t com- pete with these national platforms, Google and Facebook.

The imbalance of power between these platforms and local newspapers – let alone any single local paper – is so vast that newspapers cannot nego- tiate the exploitation of news.

But antitrust laws shield Google and Facebook from the possibility of