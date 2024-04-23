The Gulfport Chamber of Commerce 10th annual Taste, Rattle & Roll fundraiser will return to the fountains of the city’s Centennial Plaza on Thursday, May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.in an outdoors street-market style tasting event. This year, along with presenting sponsor Island View Casino Resort, the Gulfport Chamber is welcoming more than 30 vendors representing Gulfport’s best restaurants, caterers, bakeries, and more.

The event will also include tastings of soft drinks, beer and spirits, so this is an age 21 and older event. A cash bar will also be available. The night will also in- clude a chance to purchase tickets for a raffle with more than $6,000 in prizes.

“Since 2015, the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce has hosted Taste, Rattle & Roll to showcase excellent culinary talent located in our community, and — even more importantly now — support our local small businesses,” said Gulfport Chamber of Commerce Director Candace Ruland. “Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Gulfport Chamber board of directors has provided $43,000 in grants to local small business members.”