by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After 5 years in her Community Affairs position, Jenny Levens, sent out a notice of her resignation that will be effective on August 5, 2022.

“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve as the Community Affairs Director for the city of Long Beach for the past five years,” expressed Levens, a native of The Friendly City. “I am truly lucky to work with the best and brightest in our communities.”

Levens went on to say of her intent to continue to work with the city in a different capacity.

Previously, Levens was employed by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce as Director for the Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce. She held this for 5 years before being appointed to the position at The Friendly City.

Levens is an alumnus of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelors of Business Administration in 2009, specifically in Finance.