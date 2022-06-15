by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After four years, the city of Long Beach has finally begun to see the light at the end of the tunnel on beginning the Gateway Project. Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022, United States Representative Steven Palazzo of the Fourth Congressional District joined the Long Beach Board of Aldermen and Mayor to announce $4.3 million for this project would be released from a 2022 Fiscal Year Appropriations request.

The Gateway Project was introduced in 2018 to improve the appearance of “The Friendly City” intersection between Jeff Davis Avenue and Highway 90 along with signage, landscaping and a lighthouse.

“It’s always great to be back in the friendly city and as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am incredibly privileged to secure funding for projects on the Gulf Coast,” state Palazzo, who has served in his Congressional role for over a decade. “These economic factors will help the city of Long Beach on this project and highlight the city’s beauty.”

Congressman Palazzo went on to say the need for the city of Long Beach’s harbor to be treated fairly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after the destruction from Hurricane Zeta in October 2020. The representative addressed the crowd his commitment to help improve the quality of the harbor from future damage.

Following the receipt of these federal funds, Long Beach Mayor George Bass thanked both federal and state delegation for their hard work and assistance in the tumultuous times.

“We’re making a great effort to put this harbor back together,” said Mayor Bass. “This part of funding from the federal government will help change the front door to our city.”

With finishing narrowly ahead of the pack of six challengers last Tuesday, June 7, Palazzo stopped in a few locations down in South Mississippi. Palazzo and Sheriff Mike Ezell finished as the top two in the congressional race to force a runoff scheduled for June 28, 2022.