Gazebo Gazette

Southern Miss linebacker TQ Newsome was announced as one of 14 recipients of Conference USA’s Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship on Thursday. 2022 marks the 14th year the award has been named after Dr. Jim Castañeda, who served Rice for 46 years as an educator, coach and Faculty Athletics Representative before he passed in 2008.

Every season, C-USA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league’s Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the Conference USA Board of Directors.

Newsome boasted a 3.940 GPA as he earned his B.S. of Exercise Science with a minor in Chemistry after four years on the Southern Miss football team. The inside linebacker will be attending Southern Miss’ Exercise Science graduate program before heading to medical school.

He is a three-time President’s and Dean’s List selection while also earning the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal twice.

He’s a member of the Honor’s College and has research being published on Methods and Pose on Performance of Two Modern American Football Helmets. He has totaled 33 career tackles in 21 games played, 1.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks.

The Gulfport native posted a career-high three seven tackles in a win against FIU last season and recorded 1.5 sacks in the regular season finale.