by Georgia McWilliams, Contributing Writer

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk with the dinosaurs?

Well, in Mississippi’s only aquarium, located in Gulfport, explorers of all ages can experience an interactive and entertaining view on the prehistoric world.

From now until Sunday, October 2nd, guests can meet the powerful Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, and many more! The ten immensely detailed animatronics create a “Back in Time” ambience and are sure to excite the every explorer.

Presented by Imagine Exhibitions, Dinosaurs Around The World gives visitors an exclusive experience to learn more about the Crustaceous period, including facts about these mighty creatures of the past.

The Mississippi Aquarium has had many exciting feats since the opening in 2020, such as production of the first and only viewing tunnel in the United States, and the care of the first shark that underwent anesthesia for surgery.

Dinosaurs aren’t the only exciting exhibit that can be found at this popular aquarium!

Coming later this fall, mermaids are swimming back into the aquarium after a special show last year.

Did you know that dinosaurs once roamed, or swam, across the ocean that is now Mississippi?

Guests can view facts about past dinosaurs and even view fossils found in our state. Visitors can marvel at the sight of a whale vertebrae, and a sea dragon tooth!

The Archelon, or Ruler Turtle, is another mighty marine creature that guests can read about.

These facts are located near the viewing tank.

If you’re looking for a fun, interactive, and educating experience, Dinosaurs Around the World is the perfect exhibit for every Cretaceous explorer, and an even better way to spend the day!