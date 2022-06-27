Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon presented the program Thursday, June 16, to the Rotary Club of Pass Christian.

Gordon, retired from U.S. Navy, has been with the Fire Department for 18 years. He informed the Club that the Department has 24 full-time, 17 part-time and 20 volunteer firemen. He informed the Rotarians that there are 660 fire hydrants in the City and the Department receives about 950 calls a year.

In other business, Patty Cooper, Chief Academic Officer for the Pass Christian School District, and Dr, Mandy Lacy, Early Childhood and Professional Development Coordinator, presented the Club with the Governor’s Award for Partners in Education.

The Club partners with the District in backpacks for students and supporting the Robotics program through the District’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) program.

The Club’s annual fundraiser, Paddle the Bay & 5K run will be held on Saturday, July 9, at Henderson Park in Pass Christian.

Information and registration are available at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-rotary-charity-trust-fund/rotary-club-of-pass-christian-paddle-the-bay-with-a-5k.