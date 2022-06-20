Gazebo Gazette

The 4th of July holiday is quickly approaching, and Bird Stewards are needed to help protect the coasts’ Least Tern colonies. People can expect large crowds on the beaches throughout the week, so any time spent educating the public will help the birds.

The loud noises and bright lights from fireworks can cause colonies to abandon their nesting sites.

Volunteer Bird Stewards help ensure beachgoers do not enter fragile nesting areas and help educate visitors about the remarkable species that rely on Mississippi’s shores for survival.

Interested individuals should like spending time on the beach and interacting with the public.

Please join us for a 4th of July training about the in’s and out’s of being a coastal bird steward hosted by Melinda Averhart, Stewardship Manager. This session will be held at 6pm on Monday, June 27th in the conference room at the Pass Christian Public Library located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian.

For further information, you can email Melinda.averhart@audubon.org