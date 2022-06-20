Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Seafood program, which supports and promotes Gulf-fresh seafood harvested in Mississippi, is requesting recipe submissions for an updated version of the Mississippi Seafood cookbook.

The deadline to submit recipes is Friday, July 15.

Submitted recipes must be original and incorporate some type of Gulf seafood, which includes shrimp, crab, oysters and finfish. Recipes should fall into one of the following categories: appetizers, soups, side dishes and main dishes.

Email all entries to publicaffairs@dmr.ms.gov by 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, along with the name, phone number and, if relevant, a story that relates to the recipe. A photo of the finished dish may also be submitted.

All entries may be used in other additional promotions that encourage support for the Mississippi seafood industry. Credit will be given to the person who submitted the recipe unless otherwise noted.

Additionally, the Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR) will meet Tuesday, June 21, in Biloxi.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Bolton State Building in the first-floor auditorium. The meeting is broadcast live on the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MississippiDMR); however, questions and public comments will not be answered through Facebook.

The meeting is also archived for later viewing on the agency’s Facebook page.