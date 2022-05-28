Gazebo Gazette

We could all learn something from sixth-grader Tallulah Kuhner. At only 11 years old, this portfolio prodigy from Pass Christian, Mississippi has developed an investment strategy primed for a future of innovation and transformation across the sectors.

Kuhner’s vision of the future and how to invest for the long term cinched her an exhilarating win in the SIFMA Foundation’s Fall 2021 InvestWrite competition.

Beating out thousands of other students around the country competing in the middle school division, Kuhner, who attends St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School in Long Beach, researched and composed an impressive long-term financial plan and now she is being recognized in Mississippi and nationally.

SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite national essay competition bridges classroom learning in math, social studies, and language arts with the practical research and knowledge required for saving, investing and long-term planning. It also serves as a culminating activity for The Stock Market Game™ an acclaimed financial education program in which students invest and manage a hypothetical $100,000 online portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and cash over a period of 14-weeks, a semester or a school year.

“SIFMA Foundation congratulates Tallulah on this remarkable achievement and commends her teacher and school for their commitment to financial education,” said Melanie Mortimer, President of the SIFMA Foundation. “Having reached more than 20 million youth to date, the SIFMA Foundation ensures young people of all backgrounds are better prepared for their financial lives.”

The Fall 2021 InvestWrite competition challenged 4th-12th graders to describe an investment portfolio of stocks, bonds and mutual funds in sectors destined to transform the future, from technology, to medicine to transportation and beyond.

Students conducted research and contemplated their future lives to determine how industries would evolve and produce new jobs and careers, and how they would invest in this growth. They wrote how stocks, bonds or mutual funds could be combined to create a successful diversified portfolio within these new horizons.

Kuhner developed a plan that would have a positive impact in the future and wowed the panel of expert judges with her essay.

The Stock Market Game and InvestWrite are offered in Mississippi through the Mississippi Council on Economic Education. “We honor and congratulate Tallulah and her teacher, Tara Meleones,” said Selena Swartzfager, President of the Mississippi Council on Economic Education, “Helping Mississippi students better understand our economy, our markets, the role of investors, and how to make good investments will pay dividends for the students, their education, and the Mississippi economy.”

Tallulah Kuhner and her teacher, Tara Meleones, were honored by the Mississippi Council on Economic Education and the SIFMA Foundation during a presentation at the school on May 19, 2022.