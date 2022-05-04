Gazebo Gazette

The St. Stanislaus/OurLady Academy Tennis team won three individual MHSAA Class 3A State Championships at the University of Mississippi Tennis Courts in Oxford last week.

SSC’s boys doubles team of Roman Guerrero and Bobby Hebert won the state title while OLA’s girls doubles team 1 of Abby Whaley and Natalia Mossy beat the Crescents team 2 doubles team of Audrey Chang and Liza Richoux to earn the gold medal.

SSC/OLA mixed doubles team of Jackie Mossy and Omar Tayara won the 2022 State Tennis title in their individual division.