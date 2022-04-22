Gazebo Gazette

Long Beach School District (LBSD) is proud to announce the receipt of a $750,000 grant award from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). Through diligence and great effort, the LBSD has won this highly competitive grant which will enable the implementation of early learning classrooms in the Long Beach community.

As part of this collaborative, LBSD will introduce pre-K4 into its exceptional educational program beginning in the ’22-’23 school year.

“This opportunity is long-awaited for our district’s children,” said Long Beach School District Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock.

“There is no bigger investment to be made than in our children and their education. Pre-k offers a host of things that make our children better prepared for kindergarten readiness while also allowing us to start forming positive relationships with families from an early age. We are so thankful and grateful that our community was chosen for this highly competitive grant, and just as thankful to our Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Mrs. Broussard, for putting in the hard work to see this effort to fruition.”

Assistant Superintendent Kelleigh Reynolds Broussard is excited for Long Beach students to have this opportunity.

“Long Beach has stepped up in its responsibility to nurture caring, capable and responsible future citizens. With this award, the children of Long Beach will get an early start with their education as our pre-k4 program will prepare Bearcats for primary school while developing social, emotional, cognitive, and physical needs in order to build a solid and broad foundation for lifelong learning and wellbeing,” Broussard said.

“Knowing that children are our greatest resource and most precious gift, it is imperative that we place significant value on early childhood education. The formative years of a child’s life provide the foundation on which all future learning develops. With today’s announcement, Long Beach has clearly established its ongoing commitment to its children and subsequent future. It’s a great day to be a Bearcat!”

For more information on Building Readers…the Bearcat Way, LBSD’s Early Learning Collaborative Program, visit the district’s website at www.lbsdk12.com or email Assistant Superintendent Kelleigh Reynolds Broussard at kelleigh.broussard@lbsdk12.com

The district is currently accepting student applications for the pre-K4 program.