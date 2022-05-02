Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Elementary grade levels were assigned to different nations to research and learn about the culture, traditions, foods, and important facts about those nations.

Each country was represented by colorful displays representing the respective countries.

Performing arts were used to showcase a variety of art media, musical performances, and dances that demonstrated the variety of cultures.

One of the biggest hits of the event was the sampling of food representative of the nations.

Pass Christian Elementary is proud of the countries that are represented by our diverse student population and we want our community to know that all are valued members of our school community.