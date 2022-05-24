Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy’s Graduation mass was celebrated on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis. There were forty-one graduates in the Class of 2022, and Bishop Louis F. Kihneman, III was the principal celebrant.

Celebrating with the Bishop was Rev. Michael O’Connor, Fr. James Smith, Fr. Braxton Necaise, Fr. Mike Austin, and Fr. Jacob Matthew Smith.

Members of Our Lady Academy 2022 Graduating Class are: Annie Bean, Aennia Bridges, Suzanne Brown, Ashley Bulot, Sydney Burrell, Casey Caliva, Adisson Capo, Caleigh Chapman, Haley Cox, Jamé Crowder, Karlie Dunn, Alyssa Fayard, Adyson Geil, Gracen Gerald, Devin Graham, Vaeda Hobbs, Lauren Holman, Nadia Karamat, Natalie Klein, Alexis Ladner, Ainsley Luffey, Rylee McCaffrey, Chloe Miller, Rylie Moore, Reagan Mortillaro, Isabelle Mossy, Colleen Nolan, Nina Palazzo, Katherine Pennell, Grace Rester, Mary Katherine Rodriguez, Sarah Roth, Gabrielle Sanders, Eugenie Saunders, Campbell St. Paul, Ella Taylor, Aloysia Theobald, Raegan Verdigets, Sarah Whaley, Claire Whitney, and Madeline Willis.

The following Outstanding Academic achievement and character awards were presented to the members of the Class of 2022.

The Spirit of Mercy Award was given in honor of the many Sisters of Mercy; including Sr. Elisa Baughman and Sr. Jaqueline Howard, that have helped throughout OLA’s history.

The award was given to the student who exemplified Mercy through her outstanding commitment and dedication to her community. She has in her daily life, emulated the spirit of Catherine McAuley by promoting personal excellence and social responsibility. She has also demonstrated an abiding faith in God and had lived a life exemplified by honor, dignity, and a profound love for humanity. The nominees were Alyssa Fayard, Rylee McCaffrey, Nina Palazzo, and Abby Whaley.

The Spirit of Mercy Award was presented to Rylee McCaffrey.

The Principal’s Cup was presented to the student who was a member of the National Honor Society and who had demonstrated outstanding qualities of character, scholarship, leadership and service. The nominees were Alyssa Fayard, Colleen Nolan, Ella Taylor, and Abby Whaley.

The Principal’s Cup was awarded to Alyssa Fayard.

The Mary Patricia Schmidt Character Cup was presented to the senior whose character exemplified such traits as Christian maturity, courage, dependability, service to others, sincerity, and stability. Nominees were Alyssa Fayard, Rylee McCaffrey, and Abby Whaley.

This award was presented by the mother of Mary Patricia Schmidt, Shirley Schmidt to Abby Whaley.