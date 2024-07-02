The City of Pass Christian is required to conduct a Redistricting Map of its voting Wards under the 2020 U.S. Census to meet the requirements of the Federal Voting Rights Act and the United States Constitution. The last Redistricting exercise was conducted after Hurricane Katrina. The population in the City of Pass Christian has grown at a different pace in its four Wards.

The Board of Alderpersons and the Mayor have been working on the Redistricting of Pass Christian’s voting Wards since December of 2023. According to Mayor Rafferty, he arranged for each Alderperson to meet with a representative from the Gulf Regional Planning Commission to provide input into the redistricting map that will be in effect for the next 10 years. This ensured that each Ward has approximately 1,422 people and this exercise ensured that diversity in the Wards is not negatively impacted.

The Board of Alderpersons will ratify the ordinance at their July 2, 2024 meeting. Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball had the original discussion on whether this was a legal requirement by law. After having six facts answered, Kimball met with the Gulf Planning Commission remotely to redraw the district map.

“The redistricting map I choose accomplished two objectives: 1. The least impactful to the citizens 2. Follows the law regarding even apportionment of wards,” stated Alderman Kimball. “Now we know we must follow the law

and the Board of Alderman needs legal documentation in a timely matter in order to make informed decisions. Variance is great because placing this is to big of a burden on the citizen.” “This Redistricting initiative was a collaborative effort on the part of each Alderperson, the Mayor and the City Attorney who obtained expert legal advice to ensure that we are doing this correctly,” expressed Mayor Rafferty.