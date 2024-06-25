The Gazebo Gazette

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will host a Seafood Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP) workshop which is free for Mississippi residents.

HACCP is a science-based program designed to ensure food safety by assisting industry members in identifying and evaluating critical points during the production, processing, handling and distribution of seafood products.

The purpose of the HACCP course is to educate seafood dealers, processors and employees about hazards which can be introduced in seafood and the preventive measures that are used to control these hazards. HACCP is utilized across multiple food industries world-wide to ensure food is safe for consumption by preventing, eliminating or reducing biological, chemical and physical hazards.

The class will be held August 6-8, 2024, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Bolton Building auditorium, located at 1141 Bayview Ave, Biloxi, Miss. Mississippi students, seafood industry members and restaurant employees are encouraged to attend. Space is limited to the first 25 registrants per class.

The cost is free for Mississippi residents and $160 for out-of-state residents. All participants receive an Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) certificate upon completion. The Seafood HACCP course, developed by the AFDO and the National Seafood HACCP Alliance, fulfills the FDA’s training requirements as outlined in 21 CFR, Part 123. The course consists of the following key principles:

Analysis of hazards Critical control points Critical limits Monitoring procedures for critical control points Corrective actions Verification procedures Record keeping and documentation

For more information, contact Ralph Terry, Seafood Technology Bureau Representative, at (228) 523-4095 or seafood@dmr.ms.gov. This workshop is made possible through funding from the Mississippi Tidelands Trust Fund Program.