Three MGCCC students are among only 60 high-achieving community college students from across the nation selected to receive the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The highly competitive national scholarship aims for Cooke Scholars to complete their undergraduate educations with as little debt as possible.

The award, which is last dollar funding after all institutional aid, can provide them with as much as $55,000 a year to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Students William Sky Paulk, Frederick Cook, and Ashleigh Pierce were all selected for the scholarship. They are the only students from Mississippi selected for the scholarship.

“These three MGCCC scholars are among the most elite scholars nationwide,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president. “Their selection exemplifies not only their academic excellence but also their resilience and determination. While they represent the best of MGCCC, they also showcase the immense talent and potential that thrives within Mississippi’s community colleges. We celebrate their success and applaud their dedication to pursuing higher education, knowing that they will continue to excel and inspire others on their educational journey.”

Paulk is majoring in biomedical engineering.

He plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall, eventually working in prosthetics and orthotics.

He is a member of the Pi Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the Student Government Association, Hispanic American Club, and Oak Club. He served as a regional officer for Phi Theta Kappa. He was encouraged by his advisor, John Miller, to apply for the scholarship and said he is glad he did.

“I was surprised and a little shocked when I found out. It also made me feel so much lighter and fulfilled because I knew I could follow my dreams without having to worry about the finances of it all. I am thrilled,” he said.